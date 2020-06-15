330 Valley Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is only $499 per student per bedroom! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room and great front decks. Available for move-in August 3rd!



FREE laundry in each apartment. FREE off-street parking. Water, Sewer, Trash and snow removal included!



Contact us for a showing today!



* There is also a 5th and 6th bedroom in the home that can be rented for additional $400 each per month.