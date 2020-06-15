All apartments in Willimantic
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:20 PM

330 Valley Street

330 Valley Street · (720) 500-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT 06226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is only $499 per student per bedroom! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room and great front decks. Available for move-in August 3rd!

FREE laundry in each apartment. FREE off-street parking. Water, Sewer, Trash and snow removal included!

Contact us for a showing today!

* There is also a 5th and 6th bedroom in the home that can be rented for additional $400 each per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Valley Street have any available units?
330 Valley Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Valley Street have?
Some of 330 Valley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Valley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willimantic.
Does 330 Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 330 Valley Street does offer parking.
Does 330 Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Valley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Valley Street have a pool?
No, 330 Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
