3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:46 PM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Willimantic, CT
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Milk Street A
25 Milk Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
25 Milk Street, #A, Willimantic - Property Id: 240674 REDUCED RENT NOW!! BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER AND COOKING GAS PAID!! Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor (ground floor) available in Willimantic. Large 3 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7 Park Avenue
7 Park Avenue, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Beautiful home, hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry, great front porch, rear deck, and a 3-car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full basement. Convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
79 Maple Avenue
79 Maple Avenue, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home only 6 blocks from ECSU campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! Situated on the 1st floor of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
174 Pleasant Street
174 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT
Gorgeous fully renovated 4 Bed, 1 Bath apartment with biking distance to ECSU campus, walking distance to Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, hardwood floors and
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
330 Valley Street
330 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is only $499 per student per bedroom! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
336 Valley Street
336 Valley St, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1350 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
25 Gem Drive
25 Gem Drive, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1608 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in. This 3 bedroom has 2 full bathrooms 1 on main floor and 2nd floor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven range.
Results within 5 miles of Willimantic
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Main Street
1011 Main Street, South Coventry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Clean and Pristine- this 3 bedroom rental is move in ready. Private wrap around porch. Central air and oil heat. Private entrance and parking. Close to UConn and Eastern
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
22 Woods Lane
22 Woods Lane, South Coventry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Bring your rockers to the covered side porch and just exhale! Immaculate, Fresh & Bright Country 3 BR Cape with large, peaceful yard & fire pit-Lots of space in the generous updated Kitchen and LivingRoom with big windows letting the outside in!
Results within 10 miles of Willimantic
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
95 Mansfield Road
95 Mansfield Road, Windham County, CT
Want a HUGE house with space for many? Enjoy this 4-5 bedroom home (4 large bedrooms, plus a loft with its own bathroom). 4 full bathrooms. Gorgeous chef's kitchen complete with a gas cooktop and double ovens.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
37 Baltic Heights
37 Baltic Hts, Baltic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nicely maintained multifamily - 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry hookups in each apartment. Garage under the house is for the 1st floor tenants only. Pets allowed - Ask, case by case basis with breed restriction.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
188 Lebanon Road
188 Lebanon Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1843 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed Cape set on secluded almost 2 acres. Country kitchen with Sunroom. MasterBed on First floor with full bath. Partially finished Lower level family room w mini kitchen and wet bar.
