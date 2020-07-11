/
10 Apartments for rent in Willimantic, CT with washer-dryer
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.
73 Maple Avenue
73 Maple Avenue, Willimantic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1926 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home only 6 blocks from Eastern's campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is $499 per student per bedroom. Situated on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood.
330 Valley Street
330 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is only $525 per student per bedroom! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling
10 Federal Square
10 Federal Square, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1619 sqft
This comfy and homey 3 bedroom townhouse features an attractive floor plan and many updates such as newer kitchen and bathrooms. The house offers a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace and 3-panel glass door that leads to the deck.
49 Eastbrook Heights
49 Eastbrook Heights, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Nice 2 or 3 bedroom townhouse with 1 car garage. Finished room in lower level can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. Washer & dryer in unit. In a quiet neighborhood.
727 Stafford Rd
727 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great Schools, Quick Commute, SPACE LIMITED! Storrs Mansfield, CT Welcome home professor. Comfortable home surrounded by natural wooded landscaping. Minutes away from many local attractions. Ample room for parking and nice yard.
1011 Main Street
1011 Main Street, South Coventry, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Clean and Pristine- this 3 bedroom rental is move in ready. Private wrap around porch. Central air and oil heat. Private entrance and parking. Close to UConn and Eastern
22 Woods Lane
22 Woods Lane, South Coventry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Bring your rockers to the covered side porch and just exhale! Immaculate, Fresh & Bright Country 3 BR Cape with large, peaceful yard & fire pit-Lots of space in the generous updated Kitchen and LivingRoom with big windows letting the outside in!
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
45 Crystal Lane
45 Crystal Lane, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
One Bedroom units are hard to find. Excellent location minutes from U Conn campus! Great Floor plan starts with the Living room with a fireplace and Hardwood floor. The Fully applianced Eat in Kitchen has a large Pantry and vinyl flooring.
