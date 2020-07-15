Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:28 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
67 High street
67 High Street, Rockville, CT
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1770 sqft
High Street Rental - Property Id: 307621 This 5 Bedroom 2 Baths 1,770sqft home will be great for a family who is looking to get a NEW HEAD START IN LIFE! You have a new kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and decks.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
125 South Street
125 South Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath tri level townhome with assigned parking next to private entrance. 1500 finished sqft. w/ 100 unfinished sqft. for storage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44 Charter Road
44 Charter Road, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2014 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch. Everything has been updated. Central air, large living room that leads out to two tier deck, one car garage. Neightorhood setting. Credit check required. One month rent, one month security required.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Abbott Road
1 Abbott Road, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready townhouse at desirable 1776 in Ellington! From the minute you walk in you will instantly feel at home! First floor consists of living room with large bow window, dining area with sliders to patio overlooking woods, remodeled kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Church Street
22 Church Street, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1593 sqft
Spacious 4 BR rentals in this highly desirable area of Vernon are not easy to find... Until now.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
13 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Main Street
296 Main Street, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1519 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in Somers. This 3 bedroom home has all the upgrades you are looking for with great proximity to 91 and the MA border.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
555 Hilliard Street
555 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Well maintained 2 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Form dining room w/sliders to patio. Gas heat, CAIR, remodeled kitchen & baths. Both bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. Finished room in lower level. Washer/dryer hook-up in unit. 1 Carport.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Reggie Way
7 Reggie Way, Broad Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Looking for peace and tranquility, you will find it in the Norton Glen Complex. Centrally located only 20 miles to Hartford, Springfield Mass and Bradley Airport. Friendly and caring neighbors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Reggie Way
12 Reggie Way, Broad Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Listing Agent is owner related.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Twin Circle Drive
1312 Twin Circle Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
Unit will be painted and carpets cleaned prior to occupancy. Spacious 2nd floor, 1BR unit with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, balcony, c/air. Great location, close to shopping and highways. 1 Dog considered with additional security. No Smoking

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Center
69 Essex Street
69 Essex Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape - Updated 3 bedroom Cape Cod style home. Kitchen fully applianced with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Deck off of the kitchen that overlooks the backyard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2201 Mill Pond Drive
2201 Mill Pond Drive, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
STRAWBRIDGE is a sought after community with many amenities and close to highways, shopping & restaurants. This Townhouse is an end unit with generous grassy, side yard and a private, detached 1 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Rockville, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

