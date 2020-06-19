790 Main St 4.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning alarm system some paid utils ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

New, upscale apartments on Main Street - Property Id: 262896



Four, brand new, upscale, high efficiency apartments for rent. These apartments are on the second flor of a 170 year old building on Willimantic's Main Street. Brand new natural red oak flooring, gas stoves, full sized refrigerators ( with ice makers), dishwasher and microwave. Each unit has its own forced hot air furnace, on demand water heater and air conditioning. No share or recycled ventilation. The air you heat or cool with is fresh. Units are super insulated and have brand new Marvin Integrity windows.



Apartments are located one block from the fire and police departments. There is a newly installed sprinkler system and alarm system. The third floor is being developed as a 2600 square foot recreation hall for the tenants. In-house laundry.



Three of the units are one bedroom and the last is two bedroom. One bedroom apartments are $1,100/month plus utilities. Two bedroom is $1,600 plus utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262896

Property Id 262896



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5706306)