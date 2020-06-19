All apartments in Willimantic
790 Main St 4.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

790 Main St 4

790 Main St · (860) 329-6636
Location

790 Main St, Willimantic, CT 06226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

New, upscale apartments on Main Street - Property Id: 262896

Four, brand new, upscale, high efficiency apartments for rent. These apartments are on the second flor of a 170 year old building on Willimantic's Main Street. Brand new natural red oak flooring, gas stoves, full sized refrigerators ( with ice makers), dishwasher and microwave. Each unit has its own forced hot air furnace, on demand water heater and air conditioning. No share or recycled ventilation. The air you heat or cool with is fresh. Units are super insulated and have brand new Marvin Integrity windows.

Apartments are located one block from the fire and police departments. There is a newly installed sprinkler system and alarm system. The third floor is being developed as a 2600 square foot recreation hall for the tenants. In-house laundry.

Three of the units are one bedroom and the last is two bedroom. One bedroom apartments are $1,100/month plus utilities. Two bedroom is $1,600 plus utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262896
Property Id 262896

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 790 Main St 4 have any available units?
790 Main St 4 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 790 Main St 4 have?
Some of 790 Main St 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Main St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
790 Main St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Main St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 790 Main St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willimantic.
Does 790 Main St 4 offer parking?
No, 790 Main St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 790 Main St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Main St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Main St 4 have a pool?
No, 790 Main St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 790 Main St 4 have accessible units?
No, 790 Main St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Main St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 Main St 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Main St 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 790 Main St 4 has units with air conditioning.

