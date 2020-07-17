All apartments in Willimantic
Find more places like 73 Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Willimantic, CT
/
73 Maple Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

73 Maple Avenue

73 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Willimantic
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

73 Maple Avenue, Willimantic, CT 06226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home only 6 blocks from Eastern's campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is $499 per student per bedroom. Situated on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood. Huge deck, new appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room and rear deck. Also additional storage available in the basement. Available for Move-In August 3rd at the start of the semester!

FREE laundry in each apartment. FREE off-street parking. Water, Sewer, Trash and snow removal included!

* There is also a 5th and 6th bedroom in the home that can be rented for additional $400 each per month.

Contact us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Maple Avenue have any available units?
73 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willimantic, CT.
What amenities does 73 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 73 Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
73 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 73 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willimantic.
Does 73 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 73 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 73 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 73 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 73 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 73 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street
Willimantic, CT 06226

Similar Pages

Willimantic 3 BedroomsWillimantic Apartments with Balconies
Willimantic Apartments with Parking
Willimantic Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAProvidence, RIMeriden, CTMiddletown, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTWestfield, MACranston, RINew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTSimsbury Center, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA
Mystic, CTCollinsville, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTCutchogue, NYSprings, NYBristol, CTWallingford Center, CTGreenport West, NYBroad Brook, CTBranford Center, CTGreenport, NYSouthold, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford