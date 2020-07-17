73 Maple Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home only 6 blocks from Eastern's campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is $499 per student per bedroom. Situated on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood. Huge deck, new appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room and rear deck. Also additional storage available in the basement. Available for Move-In August 3rd at the start of the semester!



FREE laundry in each apartment. FREE off-street parking. Water, Sewer, Trash and snow removal included!



* There is also a 5th and 6th bedroom in the home that can be rented for additional $400 each per month.



Contact us today for a showing!