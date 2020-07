Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool table cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport game room hot tub internet access online portal putting green shuffle board tennis court volleyball court

Discover the premier apartments in Rocky Hill, Connecticut at Concierge Apartments. Enjoy resort-style living with the convenience of the business world at your fingertips. A great location, spacious apartments and remarkable recreational opportunities make this community greater Hartford's most dynamic lifestyle choice. Select the style of living you prefer from a range of 8 floor plans. Soon you will be able to relax in our resident's lounge or work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, play billiards or visit our arcade. Come discover a comfortable community that you will be proud to call home - visit Concierge today!