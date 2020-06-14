Apartment List
105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT

Finding an apartment in West Haven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
2 Units Available
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
34 Hotchkiss St
34 Hotchkiss Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED! Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes hardwood floors, nice lighting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dwight
2 Units Available
285 Edgewood Ave
285 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom apts in a pre-war building, Heat+Hot water included! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Hallock Ave
16 Hallock Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! Charming 1br City Point Neighborhood a Block Away From the Water!!! 1st Floor & Private Entrance to Unit!!! Features: *O/S Parking *Newly Tiled Floors *New Cabinets & Counters *Stunning Stand Up Shower *Ample Closet

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westville
1 Unit Available
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D
213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
*HEAT IS INCLUDED* *GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED 650+ ** Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West River
1 Unit Available
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
322 Winthrop Ave 2
322 Winthrop Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
322 Winthrop Ave #2 - Property Id: 292228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292228 Property Id 292228 (RLNE5826878)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Button St # 2
12 Button Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 2br Apartment Fully Renovated! Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Bright with Lots of Sun Hardwood Floors Tiled Kitchen Lots of Closet Space Laundry Connections Requirements: No Prior Evictions No Dogs Firm Good

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
178 Sherman Ave
178 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We got fully remodeled 3 Bedrooms Apartment over 1600 sq ft located in the historic multi-family home in Dwight area of New Haven - steps away from Yale University and Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
322 Edgewood Ave
322 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven, CT
Studio
$660
425 sqft
Big Room for rent its NOT A STUDIO close to downtown , To qualify you, you will need to provide 4 last pays tubs , no credit check require , must have a CLEAN BACKGROUND and NO EVICTION , 600$ security deposit please email owner

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
865 Elm Street
865 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2624 sqft
Nice tree lined block. Beautiful 1st floor of two family Victorian house. Large space. Living room/dining room combinations. Lots of light, windows. Large kitchen with full pantry, gas range...etc.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
790 Elm St
790 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated 4br 2 Bath duplex apt in quaint neighborhood! Minutes away from groceries, shopping, gas stations & local schools! **2nd & 3rd floor** Features: *Driveway *1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Dewitt Street
6 Dewitt Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
Spacious 3bdr, 2nd floor apartment with off street parking. located 5 mins away from Yale New Haven Hospital and i95. Kitchen has been renovated and all appliances are new. Small pets ok.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
786 Elm Street
786 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor of Victorian on tree lined block of Elm St. Close to Edge of the Woods Natural Foods, 5 min to Yale, SCSU & downtown. Huge 1st floor space, hard wood floors, Living/dining, large kitchen w/pantry, gas range.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Prospect Hill
14 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,480
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Haven, CT

Finding an apartment in West Haven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

