Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Results within 5 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10 Victoria Lane
10 Victoria Lane, West Simsbury, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2301 sqft
This beautiful home is located in West Simsbury. Don't miss this spacious and updated rental with 4 BR, 2.1 baths and attached 2 car garage on large lot with barn and gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,675
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
$
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Oak St
16 Oak Street, Hampden County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own. Immediate sale also offered.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3048 sqft
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
30 Mayflower Street
30 Mayflower Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3820 sqft
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Simsbury Center, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Simsbury Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

