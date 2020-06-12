/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Results within 5 miles of Simsbury Center
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
1 Unit Available
95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1
95 Avonwood Road, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
Come see Avon Mill Apartment Homes. We offer 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bedrooms with a Den, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments on 35 acres of open woodland. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! All units are freshly painted and move-in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Simsbury Center
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
26 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
9 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1157 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
24 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
8 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Asylum Hill
3 Units Available
41 Niles Street
41 Niles St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens and bathrooms. On-site laundry and parking, plus controlled building access. Walking distance to West Middle School and numerous CT transit stops. Easy access to Yankee Expressway.
11 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Asylum Hill
9 Units Available
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Situated in the heart of one of Hartfords most historic neighborhoods, Regency Place Apartments features charming one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent.
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated
1 Unit Available
44 Maplewood ave
44 Maplewood Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563 Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1.
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 2nd Floor
21 Crescent Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Huge FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Bedroom Apt.
1 Unit Available
94 Vera Street
94 Vera Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
First Floor sunny two bedroom apartment. Diswasher, Washer/Dryer in unit. Dry storage in Basement. One garage bay, Surface parking for two additional vehicles. Carpeted throughout. Period wood work accents, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Lane
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Updated and Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, fully Functioning Fireplace.
