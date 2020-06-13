Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

92 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT

Finding an apartment in Shelton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.
Results within 5 miles of Shelton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,842
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,653
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Ansonia
1 Unit Available
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
670 Boston Post Road
670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking.
City Guide for Shelton, CT

Shelton, Connecticut: Home to the original wiffle ball manufacturer: Wiffle Ball, Inc.

Want to leave the Big Apple for some easy suburban living? Located only 68 miles from Manhattan and 10 miles from New Haven, Shelton, Connecticut, has been luring the unsuspecting city dweller with a unique blend of up-and-coming developments and colonial charm. Also, unlike most of the surrounding towns, Shelton is still relatively affordable, even if you don't have a Manhattan salary. So take a chance and become one of this town's nearly 40,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shelton, CT

Finding an apartment in Shelton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

