apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM
21 Apartments for rent in Rockville, CT with washer-dryer
Last updated June 23 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
83 Union Street Unit B
83 Union St, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
520 sqft
83 Union Street Unit B Available 08/08/20 1st Floor Unit With Off-street Parking - Open floor plan 1 bedroom with updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances include a stove & fridge. Wall unit Air Conditioning. No smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
125 South Street
125 South Street, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath tri level townhome with assigned parking next to private entrance. 1500 finished sqft. w/ 100 unfinished sqft. for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
10 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Results within 10 miles of Rockville
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
12 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
26 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Center
33 Franklin Street
33 Franklin Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
33 Franklin Street Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Colonial in Manchester - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home features a nice yard and fully finished walk-out basement.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Waddell
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1312 Twin Circle Drive
1312 Twin Circle Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
Unit will be painted and carpets cleaned prior to occupancy. Spacious 2nd floor, 1BR unit with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, balcony, c/air. Great location, close to shopping and highways. 1 Dog considered with additional security. No Smoking
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
30 Pintail Cir
30 Pintail Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lakewood living - Property Id: 300276 Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths home for rent with a finished lower level. Gas heat & Central AC. Available in August. No Smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Bowers
60 Hudson Street
60 Hudson Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental won't last long! Enjoy this second floor unit with laundry IN unit, 2 parking spots, and open floor plan. Bright white kitchen is an attractive grab to this unit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Verplanck
617 Center Street
617 Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
NEAT & CLEAN! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE STYLE RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GAS HEAT. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. NO PETS. 2 MONTHS SECURITY. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. TENANTS MUST CARRY RENTER'S INSURANCE & HAVE GOOD CREDIT.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crystal Lane
45 Crystal Lane, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
One Bedroom units are hard to find. Excellent location minutes from U Conn campus! Great Floor plan starts with the Living room with a fireplace and Hardwood floor. The Fully applianced Eat in Kitchen has a large Pantry and vinyl flooring.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
October Hills Condos
929 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1084 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, complete with master bedroom suite, walk-in closet, private patio with a view overlooking Hockanum River.
