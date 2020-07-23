72 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverside, CT

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
3 Perry Place
3 Perry Place, Riverside, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,710
500 sqft
Available 07/27/20 Washer/Dryer in Studio Apt sep Kitchen and patio - Property Id: 323569 What is awesome about this apt is your own Washer/Dryer, extra outside Patio and parking in driveway. Bathroom is brand new and spacious.
Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Greenwich
51 Forest Avenue
51 Forest Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,200
989 sqft
Private balcony surrounded by trees - great alternative to city living. Popular Old Greenwich complex 1 mi from beach and quick walk to RR, shops,restaurants, park. Hardwood floors in LR, dining area, carpet in BR.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
20 Kent Place
20 Kent Place, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
4140 sqft
Charming home with cozy front porch. Spacious 1 bedroom on a quiet street in the heart of Cos Cob. walk to Cos Cob Shopping, library and parks. minutes to the train and I-95.

Last updated December 10 at 05:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
34 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
$
29 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,654
745 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,170
632 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
53 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,059
744 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,000
874 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,921
828 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,124
795 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,025
835 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,215
917 sqft
Just minutes from the Metro North Train Station. Gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer in the unit, and high-end finishes. On-site pool with a courtyard. Patio and grilling area on-site. Excellent location with updates.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Harbor Point
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,811
732 sqft
Reduced Rates plus 1 month free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,238
767 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
11 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,793
792 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,071
885 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,288
806 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,870
827 sqft
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
29 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,110
929 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
13 Units Available
Glenbrook
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,815
809 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
4 Units Available
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,935
1025 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,145
979 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Riverside, CT

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Riverside offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Riverside, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

