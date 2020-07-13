Apartment List
/
CT
/
ridgefield
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgefield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
99 Olcott Way
99 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Lovely Upper unit is excellent condition with easy parking location and lovely views from living room windows.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
406 Main Street
406 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right on Main Street in charming Ridgefield, CT! Restaurants, shops, sidewalks are all out your front door. Enjoy the lights at the holidays, free concerts in the park in summer and all of the highlights of living in town.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
593 Main Street
593 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1050 sqft
Lavish living on Main Street with this beautiful well designed Luxury Apartment. 2 ensuite bedrooms PLUS a den! Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and engineered hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
40 Thunder Hill Lane
40 Thunder Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3360 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
51 Continental Drive
51 Continental Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3681 sqft
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
233 Danbury Rd, Road North
233 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,550
1011 sqft
Looking to downsize, but wanting to continue to enjoy the beauty and convenience that living in a sophisticated small(er) town has to offer? Brand spanking NEW! Secure, Beautiful, Private, Inviting, 55+ Unfurnished Apartment available for yearly

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1 Nettle Lane
1 Nettle Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Fox Hill Complex! Enjoy this beautiful end unit condo on the 2nd floor with high ceilings in the living room and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6000 sqft
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
29 Tito Lane
29 Tito Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3423 sqft
How cool would it be to rent the home where Ace Frehley (from the legendary rock band KISS) lived?! The home was just remodeled. Roam about the old recording studio where famous icons played and partied.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
633 Danbury Road
633 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
16 Sleepy Hollow Road
16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Comstock Lane
12 Comstock Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
8281 sqft
Fairfield County awaits you with Space to Spread Out! Life is Good in Wilton, CT with 2 Home Offices under same roof--Mere Minutes to Commute Roads, 2 Train Stations and Award Winning Schools! Impressive Entry Foyer with view down exquisite tray-lit

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
63 Canterbury Lane
63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
4612 sqft
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17 Lukes Wood Road
17 Lukes Wood Rd, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
(UNFURNISHED) This cottage shares a five acre estate. Completely private. Recent kitchen and bath. High ceiling. Built-ins. Hardwood floors. One-car detached garage. Private laundry in garage. Opportunity to garden.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ridgefield, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridgefield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 3 BedroomsRidgefield Apartments with BalconyRidgefield Apartments with Garage
Ridgefield Apartments with GymRidgefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgefield Apartments with Parking
Ridgefield Apartments with PoolRidgefield Apartments with Washer-DryerRidgefield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYBeacon, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTBethel, CTNorthport, NYHicksville, NY
Cos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint Vincent