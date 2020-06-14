Apartment List
/
CT
/
ridgefield
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ridgefield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
67 Olcott Way
67 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
920 sqft
Recently renovated main level one bedroom condominium with washer dryer in the unit. New hardwood flooring throughout, new windows and sliding glass door leading to private patio. Remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
23 Barry Avenue
23 Barry Avenue, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10 Outpost Lane
10 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1385 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13 Outpost Lane
13 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
925 sqft
Completely renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new wood floor throughout. Fox Hill condominium is located minutes to schools, shopping recreation center and down town.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
129 New Road
129 New Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3796 sqft
Captivating 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,800 sq ft colonial in one of Ridgefield's best locations -- only moments away from Route 7! Come and see this impeccable home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
63 Canterbury Lane
63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
4612 sqft
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
22 Ashbee Lane
22 Ashbee Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
4368 sqft
INCREDIBLE Opportunity to Break Away and Rent this Stunning Colonial which is Resting on a Manicured, Level Lot Surrounded by Leafy Trees, Beautiful Gardens and Stone Walls.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17 Lukes Wood Road
17 Lukes Wood Rd, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
(UNFURNISHED) This cottage shares a five acre estate. Completely private. Recent kitchen and bath. High ceiling. Built-ins. Hardwood floors. One-car detached garage. Private laundry in garage. Opportunity to garden.

1 of 6

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pond Road
36 Pond Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4020 sqft
Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Norwalk
30 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,807
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,636
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Springhill
1 Unit Available
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
704 Village Drive
704 Village Drive, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1303 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Enjoy quiet and privacy. Just move in! No pets. Minimum credit score of 700 required.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
32 Knapp Lane
32 Knapp Lane, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1678 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch on private lane with gardens and a great level yard. Kitchen updated with granite counters and freshly painted white cabinets and hardware . The living room has handsome paneling and an inviting fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
108 Saddle Hill Road
108 Saddle Hill Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4072 sqft
Large bright contemporary ranch with vaulted ceilings and great privacy. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main living level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ridgefield, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ridgefield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 2 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRidgefield 3 BedroomsRidgefield Apartments with Balcony
Ridgefield Apartments with GarageRidgefield Apartments with GymRidgefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgefield Apartments with ParkingRidgefield Apartments with Pool
Ridgefield Apartments with Washer-DryerRidgefield Dog Friendly ApartmentsRidgefield Furnished ApartmentsRidgefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYBeacon, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTBethel, CTNorthport, NYHicksville, NY
Cos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint Vincent