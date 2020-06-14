/
1 bedroom apartments
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT
99 Olcott Way
99 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
920 sqft
Lovely Upper unit is excellent condition with easy parking location and lovely views from living room windows.
67 Olcott Way
67 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
920 sqft
Recently renovated main level one bedroom condominium with washer dryer in the unit. New hardwood flooring throughout, new windows and sliding glass door leading to private patio. Remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink.
406 Main Street
406 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
608 sqft
Live right on Main Street in charming Ridgefield, CT! Restaurants, shops, sidewalks are all out your front door. Enjoy the lights at the holidays, free concerts in the park in summer and all of the highlights of living in town.
127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility.
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.
13 Outpost Lane
13 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
925 sqft
Completely renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new wood floor throughout. Fox Hill condominium is located minutes to schools, shopping recreation center and down town.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.
17 Lukes Wood Road
17 Lukes Wood Rd, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
(UNFURNISHED) This cottage shares a five acre estate. Completely private. Recent kitchen and bath. High ceiling. Built-ins. Hardwood floors. One-car detached garage. Private laundry in garage. Opportunity to garden.
29 Bishop Park Road
29 Bishop Park Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1100 sqft
A private lane leads to this sophisticated country cottage. A short walk to the Lake. Lake access and water use. Swim, Canoe and Kayak on a beautiful clear lake.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,447
852 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
22 Bradley Ct
22 Bradley Court, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Apartment near 684 and 84 - Property Id: 297180 All utilities included. Located 5 minutes from the Danbury mall and the metro north train station right off of 84 and 684. Spacious front and back yard. New french door entrance with recessed lighting.
Wilton Avenue
25 Grand Street
25 Grand Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
663 sqft
Manhattan style Loft Unit offering Kitchen, Living Room, 1 Bedroom and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Secure building with own exercise room. Complex is only minutes away from I-95/Merritt Parkway, train, restaurants, shops and much more!
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.
Tracy Area
30 Camp Street
30 Camp Street, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
980 sqft
A charming & renovated Victorian-style one bedroom apartment centrally located in Norwalk. 2nd floor, light & bright with hardwood floors & large windows. Full size eat-in kitchen.
48 Summer Street
48 Summer Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1352 sqft
Lovely in-town rental with eat-in kitchen, living room plus 1 bedroom. This second floor unit has a sparkling new stove installed, new refrigerator, washer and dryer and has been freshly painted. Pull down attic stairs for full storage space.
40 Ledge Avenue
40 Ledge Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Perfectly updated rental close to town. Featuring private closed-in porch, washer and dryer inside unit with hanging area, storage, updated kitchen and bath, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, AC Wall units, freshly painted throughout.
588 Webbs Hill Road
588 Webbs Hill Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,000
600 sqft
Adorable One Bedroom Apartment on ground level located On Quiet Street. Features living room, eat-in kitchen, Full Bath. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Carport. In good condition will be freshly painted upon tenant departure.
85 Locust Avenue
85 Locust Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,000
743 sqft
Well maintained ground floor unit in sought after Village at New Canaan complex. This bright freshly painted first floor condo is with in walking distance to town, shops restaurants and metro north train station. The best of both worlds.
