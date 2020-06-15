All apartments in Oxoboxo River
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

3 Gair Court

3 Gair Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Gair Court, Oxoboxo River, CT 06382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Both units are currently available in this beautiful, newly renovated side-by-side duplex. Each 910 sqft unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom, its own driveway, 15' x 8' covered porch, large eat-in kitchen, sunlit living room, hardwoods throughout, as well as private basement access for storage & includes washer & dryer. Location convenient to local shops & restaurants, and only 5 miles from Mohegan Sun Casino, and less than 10 miles from Backus Hospital, L&M Hospital, Groton Sub Base, & Electric Boat. Applicants must have good credit and proof of income to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Gair Court have any available units?
3 Gair Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxoboxo River, CT.
What amenities does 3 Gair Court have?
Some of 3 Gair Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Gair Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Gair Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Gair Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Gair Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxoboxo River.
Does 3 Gair Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Gair Court does offer parking.
Does 3 Gair Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Gair Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Gair Court have a pool?
No, 3 Gair Court does not have a pool.
Does 3 Gair Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Gair Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Gair Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Gair Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Gair Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Gair Court does not have units with air conditioning.
