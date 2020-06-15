3 Gair Court

Amenities

Both units are currently available in this beautiful, newly renovated side-by-side duplex. Each 910 sqft unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom, its own driveway, 15' x 8' covered porch, large eat-in kitchen, sunlit living room, hardwoods throughout, as well as private basement access for storage & includes washer & dryer. Location convenient to local shops & restaurants, and only 5 miles from Mohegan Sun Casino, and less than 10 miles from Backus Hospital, L&M Hospital, Groton Sub Base, & Electric Boat. Applicants must have good credit and proof of income to be considered.