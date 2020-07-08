256 Peck Lane

Amenities

Second Floor Unit faces the inner garden. Enjoy the surroundings of a secure, bright and clean unique one bedroom apartment for Independent Living for Seniors (Over 62 years of age) in Orange, CT. Complete with private balcony, overlooking an interior garden. Large Bedrooms with spacious closets, Huge Bathroom, LR/DR area, Open to Kitchen. Elevator Building of two floors. Heat Included, Water included. You only pay for Electricity, Phone. Cable if desired. Large Community Room, Washer/Dryers on first floor in sunny open location. $1195 per month. Walk to Trader Joe's, Bakery, and TJ Maxx, Restaurants. Plenty of Parking! Over 62 Living. No pets, no smoking. Good Credit and References needed.



Pictures are an example of one of the units in the building.