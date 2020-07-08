All apartments in Orange
Orange, CT
256 Peck Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

256 Peck Lane

256 Peck Lane · (203) 815-6186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

256 Peck Lane, Orange, CT 06477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
Second Floor Unit faces the inner garden. Enjoy the surroundings of a secure, bright and clean unique one bedroom apartment for Independent Living for Seniors (Over 62 years of age) in Orange, CT. Complete with private balcony, overlooking an interior garden. Large Bedrooms with spacious closets, Huge Bathroom, LR/DR area, Open to Kitchen. Elevator Building of two floors. Heat Included, Water included. You only pay for Electricity, Phone. Cable if desired. Large Community Room, Washer/Dryers on first floor in sunny open location. $1195 per month. Walk to Trader Joe's, Bakery, and TJ Maxx, Restaurants. Plenty of Parking! Over 62 Living. No pets, no smoking. Good Credit and References needed.

Pictures are an example of one of the units in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Peck Lane have any available units?
256 Peck Lane has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Peck Lane have?
Some of 256 Peck Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Peck Lane currently offering any rent specials?
256 Peck Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Peck Lane pet-friendly?
No, 256 Peck Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 256 Peck Lane offer parking?
Yes, 256 Peck Lane offers parking.
Does 256 Peck Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Peck Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Peck Lane have a pool?
No, 256 Peck Lane does not have a pool.
Does 256 Peck Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 256 Peck Lane has accessible units.
Does 256 Peck Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Peck Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Peck Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Peck Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
