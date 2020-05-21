18 Farmington Avenue

Amenities

modern and almost new 12-unit brick building with a one bedroom apartment available - everything included (heat, hot water, gas cooking, fast speed internet, wifi and directv ,except electric). On-site, coin-op laundry in lower level, designated parking space in lot, on-site/live-in superintendent, individual thermostat, units have A/C wall unit sleeves. Farmington Avenue convenient with Bus Stop at the door and a 24/7 convenience store well-lit next door. Many long-term tenants in this quiet building with intercom. Outer door locks require restrictive secure keys that cannot be duplicated for added security. No dogs please.