New Britain, CT
18 Farmington Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:58 AM

18 Farmington Avenue

18 Farmington Ave · (860) 246-5053
Location

18 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT 06051

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A-3 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

modern and almost new 12-unit brick building with a one bedroom apartment available - everything included (heat, hot water, gas cooking, fast speed internet, wifi and directv ,except electric). On-site, coin-op laundry in lower level, designated parking space in lot, on-site/live-in superintendent, individual thermostat, units have A/C wall unit sleeves. Farmington Avenue convenient with Bus Stop at the door and a 24/7 convenience store well-lit next door. Many long-term tenants in this quiet building with intercom. Outer door locks require restrictive secure keys that cannot be duplicated for added security. No dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Farmington Avenue have any available units?
18 Farmington Avenue has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Farmington Avenue have?
Some of 18 Farmington Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Farmington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 Farmington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Farmington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18 Farmington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Britain.
Does 18 Farmington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18 Farmington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18 Farmington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Farmington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Farmington Avenue have a pool?
No, 18 Farmington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18 Farmington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 Farmington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Farmington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Farmington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
