22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT

Finding an apartment in Naugatuck that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Woodtick Road
8 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
974 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Last updated April 9 at 05:20pm
Mill Plain
3 Units Available
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhouses, Southford Park is a conveniently located property situated in a country setting, with close access to shopping, bus lines and highways.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Westville
8 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,047
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
5 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westville
1 Unit Available
154 Fountain St
154 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$800
Hot Water Included! Comfortable & cozy studio apartment in the heart of Westville area New Haven! *New floors *Tiled Bath *Tiled Kitchen *Laundry Room on Premises *Close to P/T & Bus Lines *$25 Per Mo. Parking *No Previous Evictions *Income 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Amity
1 Unit Available
150 Westerleigh Rd
150 Westerleigh Road, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous 4BR apt in Westville/Amity Area New Haven! Large & Open Layout!!! Description: *Newly renovated space *Tons of storage *Deluxe kitchen *Stainless Steel Appliances *Near parks and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Amity
1 Unit Available
64 Anthony St Unit 2R
64 Anthony St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom in Westville Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Nice bright apartment Parking Hardwood floors Large living-room 2 Large bedrooms *1 Smaller bedroom ideal for a child or home office.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Amity
1 Unit Available
104 Westerleigh Rd
104 Westerleigh Road, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Newly Renovated 4br House in Westville Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Bright and Clean - Extra Storage Space - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - Dining Room - Off-street parking - Eat-in Kitchen - Laundry Connections -

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westville
3 Units Available
160 Fountain St
160 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$800
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! Hot Water Included! Tenant Responsible For Electric Bill Comfortable & cozy studio apartment in the heart of Westville area New Haven! *New floors *Tiled Bath *Tiled Kitchen *Laundry Room on Premises *Close to P/T &

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 Heritage Village Unit E
154 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1044 sqft
154 Heritage Village Unit E Available 07/04/20 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Unit Overlooking 12th Fairway at Heritage Village - 2 Bedroom Condo in Heritage Village's 55+ Active Adult Community! Gorgeous golf view of the 12th fairway, green, and pond! All

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Ansonia
1 Unit Available
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Naugatuck, CT

Finding an apartment in Naugatuck that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

