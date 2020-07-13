Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT with parking

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Grove Street
112 Grove Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1228 sqft
Beautiful 1st Floor, 2 BR Apartment Loaded with Charm. Fireplace w/built in Bookcases in Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/built in Hutch and Kitchen w/Appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Private Porch, Yard, W/D Hook-ups in Basement.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
77 Cherry
77 Cherry Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
858 sqft
Includes refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Private rear deck. Paved off street parking. Very nice apartment ready to move in. Tenant pays for all utilities. No pets or smoking. Two months security plus first months rent.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
57 New Street
57 New Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for a beautiful place to live and rent, look no further. In a desirable west side location of Naugatuck, you can't find a place as nice as this to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Naugatuck

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
1159 Highland Avenue
1159 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
Beautiful large end unit with one car garage. nicely located in cul de sac setting. fully applianced unit including washer/dryer. hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, central air, must see wont last!no pets/no smoking!
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Woodtick Road
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Fairlawn
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hill Street
30 Linwood Street
30 Linwood Street, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$725
1820 sqft
Well maintained middle unit located in nice neighborhood. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East End
777 East Main Street
777 E Main St, Waterbury, CT
Studio
$650
500 sqft
Approximately 500 square feet for rent, suitable for a small business, or studio apartment. Includes a kitchen, full bath, off street parking, First month's rent, one month security deposit required.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pierpont Road
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1042 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in a Desirable Location w/a Great Layout!! Eat In Kitchen has Granite, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Under Cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors &

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Lawlor Street
21 Lawler Street, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2869 sqft
Three bedroom two full bath apartment located in Town Plot. It is on the second floor and there is a third floor. The second floor has a bedroom and the third floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. This apartment has been fully renovated.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Town Plot
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Town Plot
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1007 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,312
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
930 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
825 sqft
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Naugatuck, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Naugatuck apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

