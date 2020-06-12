/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.
Results within 1 mile of Naugatuck
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
925 Oronoke Road
925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Well maintained end unit town home for rent! Spacious 2 bed 1 1/2 baths with fully finished basement. 1 car garage attached with additional parking space. Great location, within walking distance to parks,highways, restaurants & shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Woodtick Road
6 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
974 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Last updated April 9 at 05:20pm
Mill Plain
3 Units Available
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Offering spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhouses, Southford Park is a conveniently located property situated in a country setting, with close access to shopping, bus lines and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Pierpont Road
1 Unit Available
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1042 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse, 1 1/2 baths, newer carpets, hardwood, stainless steel appliances, cair, and garage. Deck overlooking woods, great views, convenient to I-84
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
East Farm
1 Unit Available
67 Diane Terrace
67 Diane Terrace, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
Beautiful unit totally refurbished hardwood floors, finished family room. Small complex on a dead end street. Stainless steel appliance. Credit and background check needed. Two months security. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
12 Hilltop Avenue
12 Hilltop Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Well Maintained, spacious 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Large eat-in kitchen, Living room, full bath. Electricity, heat/hot water included. No pets, no smokers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett Avenue
20 Bennett Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1291 sqft
Well Maintained 2nd Floor Apartment. Laundry Hookup on main Level. One Car Garage. No Pets allowed. All Credit Checks must be done By Listing Office.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
286 Beth Lane
286 Beth Lane, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
Woods Edge Carter unit featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car gar, gorgeous open kitchen is fully applianced w/SS & granite counters, LR, DR. Cair, propane HA heat. Care free living in Waterbury's only active adult community.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1097 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
255 Pine Rock Ave Apt 4
255 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Apt 4 Available 08/01/20 **EXCELLENT CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED!** **AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 1ST!** This great opportunity awaits! Open & bright multi-level, highly desirable end-unit in the Pine Rock Complex.
