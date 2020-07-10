/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:19 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Madison Center, CT with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
22 Durham Road
22 Durham Road, Madison Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly painted and carpeted this Spectacular in-town luxury apartment located on Tuxis Pond and in the Station Square complex is just steps from the village of Madison and the Connecticut Commuter Train Station.
1 of 29
Last updated February 16 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
30 Lawson Drive
30 Lawson Drive, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1918 sqft
Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Center
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
48 Overshores East
48 Overshore Drive East, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1259 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL- Beautifully renovated 1936 Nantucket Cape in a private community with access to one of the nicest Association Beaches on the Shoreline.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
140 Liberty Street
140 Liberty Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
1706 sqft
Desirable furnished Liberty Street private home for lease JULY only. Charmingly restored, fully furnished antique 3-bedroom, 3-bath cape. There is also a separate 1 bedroom/1-bath guest house which can be rented for an additional $3500.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
55 West Overshores Drive
55 Overshores W, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
100 Hull Road
100 Hull Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2686 sqft
Partially furnished colonial in one of Madison's favorite neighborhoods. Easy access to beaches and town from this attractive home. Check out the home video to see what life at 100 Hull Rd has to offer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
52 East Overshores
52 Overshores E, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Center
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
106 Buffalo Bay Road
106 Buffalo Bay Road, New Haven County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3148 sqft
Six bedroom, three bath home situated on appr. 1 acre in the private beach association of Buffalo Bay, Madison, with access to the Associaton`s beach and tennis court, steps from the house. Tranquil private waterfront setting close to town center.
Results within 10 miles of Madison Center
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
93 Old Mail Trail
93 Old Mail Trail, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1541 sqft
Sandy Beach Front Home with views of Duck Island Available for Academic Rental - Fully Furnished , Located at Grove Beach Point Assoc. Marsh Views , Walking , Jogging ,Biking, Kayaking, in Beach Community! Tenant suppiles Bedding and Mattress Covers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
56 Founders Village
56 Founders Village, Middlesex County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
728 sqft
Meticulous Ranch and bright Condo for rent. Huge LR 16 x 24 and pvt patio. Fully appliance kitchen with w/d in kitchen. Avail immediately. Quick stroll to center and beach. No pets, new paint and carpet. Ref and credit req.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
12 Groveway
12 Groveway, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1426 sqft
Academic Rental on the Shoreline. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
59 Old Post Road
59 Old Post Road, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, bright and cheerful 2 bedroom unit close to shopping, town center and commuter routes. First floor has all new carpeting! Washer and Dryer in Full Basement - great for storage.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
744 Route 80
744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2424 sqft
Enjoy the Beautiful Lake Views from this very well maintained Cape-Style home in North Guilford. There are lots of recent updates! The remodeled Kitchen is very spacious and has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Floor & Newer Appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4 Copper Hill Drive
4 Copper Hill Drive, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1442 sqft
Academic rent! Free standing furnished rental in excellent condition and convenient to town, beach and I-95. First floor master bedroom with bath, second bedroom, bath and laundry room. Living room with wood floors and sliders to a private deck.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CT