Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities concierge elevator 24hr gym package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Front Street Lofts is setting the new standard for luxury living in Downtown Hartford, CT. From prime restaurants to great entertainment venues, the Front Street District boasts a lifestyle that is second to none. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the most vibrant of all locations - Front Street Lofts! You will find your brand-new studio, one or two-bedroom apartment home to be the best that Downtown Hartford has to offer. With state-of-the-art interior finishes that include large windows, real hardwood floors, and contemporary lighting, you will love coming home to an atmosphere that offers a sense of class and sophistication. A high-energy, front loading washer & dryer provides you with the convenience you need to balance an active lifestyle. Expansive kitchens with granite countertops make our Front Street District luxury apartments perfect for entertaining. If you enjoy having a social life that just steps away from your front door, then it doesn't get much better than ...