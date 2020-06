Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall. There is an additional room which can be used as an office area with a slider to the deck. Heat and hot water is included. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping, restaurants and I-95. Within walking distance to EB and Pfizer. Credit check is required.