Apartment List
/
CT
/
danbury
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Danbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
12 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,625
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,429
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
6 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1569 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program – details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
146 Great Plain Road
146 Great Plain Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Your search ends here! How would you like a nice 3-bedroom? Here is the home you've been waiting for! 3 bedrooms, Updated Kitchen, All Appliances (including washer/dryer!).

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12 Boulevard Drive
12 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2892 sqft
Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7 Padanaram Road
7 Padanaram Road, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please wear mask and utilize gloves and sanitizer. 2 months security, credit of 625 or more, references required.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
16 Homestead Ave
16 Homestead Avenue, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment on a quiet street near Danbury Hospital. Landlord pays for water and trash removal. Small pets and cats are allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
633 Danbury Road
633 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3431 sqft
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9 Lavelle Avenue
9 Lavelle Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1435 sqft
Furnished year round WATERFRONT rental on Squantz Pond. 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape cod with main level master, laundry hook up on lower level,paved parking for 2 cars. Enjoy private backyard access and views of Squantz Pond this summer and beyond.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
40 Thunder Hill Lane
40 Thunder Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3360 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8 Canterbury Court
8 Canterbury Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
703 sqft
Upper-level, one bedroom unit in a fabulously convenient location, tucked off the road to provide a quiet and beautifully landscaped surrounding.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
51 Continental Drive
51 Continental Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3681 sqft
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
233 Danbury Rd, Road North
233 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,550
1011 sqft
Looking to downsize, but wanting to continue to enjoy the beauty and convenience that living in a sophisticated small(er) town has to offer? Brand spanking NEW! Secure, Beautiful, Private, Inviting, 55+ Unfurnished Apartment available for yearly

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
99 Olcott Way
99 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Lovely Upper unit is excellent condition with easy parking location and lovely views from living room windows.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
63 Canterbury Lane
63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
4612 sqft
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings.
City Guide for Danbury, CT

A rejuvenated Danbury City Center has definitely added some excitement to the city. For the most part, it’s a place where residents just want to kick back and put their feet up while breathing a sigh of relief that they didn’t take the plunge towards sky scrapers and angry cabbies. If your feet are itching for this kind of relaxation and maybe a little frostbite in the winter, Danbury is for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Danbury, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Danbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Danbury 1 BedroomsDanbury 2 BedroomsDanbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanbury 3 BedroomsDanbury Apartments with Balcony
Danbury Apartments with GarageDanbury Apartments with GymDanbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanbury Apartments with ParkingDanbury Apartments with Pool
Danbury Apartments with Washer-DryerDanbury Cheap PlacesDanbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanbury Furnished ApartmentsDanbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY
Poughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University