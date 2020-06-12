/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cos Cob, CT
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
11 River Road
11 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1104 sqft
LUXURY DIRECT WATERFRONT, LIGHT FILLED OPEN PLAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT, WITH GATED UNDERGROUND GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES HEAT/A/C AND WATER. ALL NEW HARDWOODS AND CARPETING INSTALLED.
Results within 5 miles of Cos Cob
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Downtown Stamford
33 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
23 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
66 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harbor Point
6 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
14 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
57 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
45 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Glenbrook
20 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harbor Point
13 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
27 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
19 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1016 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Downtown Stamford
3 Units Available
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
25 Forest Street
25 Forest Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1342 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Welcome to the Classic! Great location in the heart of downtown! Enjoy this beautiful spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED condo.
