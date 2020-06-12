/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collinsville, CT
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Results within 5 miles of Collinsville
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
5 Prospect Street
5 Prospect Street, New Hartford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
852 sqft
Rent includes heat and hot water! Spacious and bright 2 BR apartment in convenient location. One flight of stairs up. Cathedral ceiling LR, renovated kitchen and bath, very large MBR with double closets, additional BR with two closets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
720 Town Hill Road
720 Town Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large rooms in a very private location. Two months security, first month's rent. Credit and background check required. $30 per adult. No pets and No smoking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
95 Avonwood Road, 64 B-1
95 Avonwood Road, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
Come see Avon Mill Apartment Homes. We offer 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bedrooms with a Den, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments on 35 acres of open woodland. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! All units are freshly painted and move-in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Collinsville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Pine St # 2E
146 Pine St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
This adorable second floor unit has two spacious bedrooms, living room space, off street parking and easy highway access. Please call the office at (860)919-6469 to schedule a viewing! (RLNE5080071)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Arnold Court - 1
4 Arnold Court, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This first floor 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available. Electric and Gas is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
46 Stearns Street
46 Stearns Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Large Beautiful .. Clean, Quiet , Two BR unit , on one way street in Federal Hill area of Bristol. Close to ESPN ...Ceramic Kitchen ..Very Nice Appliances Kitchen...Newer Carpet throughout....LARGE LIVING ROOM ....
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
87 Jennings Road
87 Jennings Road, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
Brick exterior 3 bedroom cape in Bridge Pond Neighborhood for rental. 10 minutes to ESPN. Hardwood flooring. Four season bonus room runs the length of the house and overlooks the back yard and walk out to deck.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MALongmeadow, MABethel, CTWallingford Center, CT