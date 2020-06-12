/
2 bedroom apartments
45 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bristol, CT
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Pine St # 2E
146 Pine St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
This adorable second floor unit has two spacious bedrooms, living room space, off street parking and easy highway access. Please call the office at (860)919-6469 to schedule a viewing! (RLNE5080071)
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 Arnold Court - 1
4 Arnold Court, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This first floor 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available. Electric and Gas is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven and washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
46 Stearns Street
46 Stearns Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Large Beautiful .. Clean, Quiet , Two BR unit , on one way street in Federal Hill area of Bristol. Close to ESPN ...Ceramic Kitchen ..Very Nice Appliances Kitchen...Newer Carpet throughout....LARGE LIVING ROOM ....
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
87 Jennings Road
87 Jennings Road, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
Brick exterior 3 bedroom cape in Bridge Pond Neighborhood for rental. 10 minutes to ESPN. Hardwood flooring. Four season bonus room runs the length of the house and overlooks the back yard and walk out to deck.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 WEST CENTER ST - 2 EAST
6 West Center Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Pictures coming soon. Heat and hot water included. Get an early look at this apartment. Walking distance to downtown Southington restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
23 Kent Street
23 Kent St, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1138 sqft
Gorgeous 1st floor unit! Large living room, separate dining room with a built in hutch, eat-in kitchen, washer dryer hook-up in unit and a remodeled bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. Parking for 2 cars, convenient to shopping and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
38 Park Street
38 Park Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Freshly painted-well taken care of two family. Rental on first level. Spacious rooms, Dining Room Features Built ins and Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen and Walk-in pantry, Remodeled Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
Verified
Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Woodtick Road
6 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
974 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified
Last updated April 9 at 05:20pm
Mill Plain
3 Units Available
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Offering spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhouses, Southford Park is a conveniently located property situated in a country setting, with close access to shopping, bus lines and highways.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40-42 Gladden Street
40 Gladden St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom on quiet dead end street in New Britain - Completely renovated 1344 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. Brand new kitchen, new bathroom, with beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
139 Lawlor St
139 Lawlor Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
139 LAWLOR ST - Property Id: 225212 *** PLEASE READ BEFORE INQUIRING *** - WE DO NOT ACCEPT ANY EVICTION HISTORY. - THIS IS A PET FREE BUILDING. WE DO NOT ACCEPT ANY PETS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Buell St
26 Buell St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 287663 I have a 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the first floor. Beautiful apartment located on a quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2718 Berlin Tpke #3
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhome on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274230 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.
