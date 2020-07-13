Apartment List
/
CO
/
woodmoor
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Woodmoor, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodmoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17022 River Birch Point
17022 River Birch Pt, Woodmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1564 sqft
17022 River Birch Point Available 08/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home in Monument Area - Spacious 2-story, end unit townhome located in the Tri-Lakes area of Monument with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmoor
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
16 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15856 Agate Creek Drive
15856 Agate Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3800 sqft
15856 Agate Creek Drive Available 08/05/20 15856 Agate Creek Drive - Two Story with finished basement Built in 2003. Approx 3800 total sq ft. Attached 3 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 Mesa Creek Drive
912 Mesa Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 Mesa Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 *Spacious Home in Jackson Creek* - *Nicely maintained home in Jackson Creek, with full basement, gas fireplace and two car attached garage with four bedrooms and four baths.+ (RLNE4089425)
Results within 5 miles of Woodmoor
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
20 Units Available
Middle Creek
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Oxbow Drive
530 Oxbow Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Fantastic Property in Monument, CO - Featuring over 3000 sq ft of living area, this gorgeous home in Jackson Creek subdivision is bright and has a great floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
14311 White Peak Drive
14311 White Peak Drive, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1312 sqft
Come see this property that has tons of great features that could be your home! Amenities include : -Hardwood floors -Carpeted bedrooms -Large open kitchen/dining area -Stainless steel appliances -Washer/Dryer in unit for tenants use -Master

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
13818 Firefall Court
13818 Firefall Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2928 sqft
13818 Firefall Court Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home on Firefall Ct For Rent - This is a very nice four bedroom, three bathroom, two car garage, ranch style home in Flying Horse.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
461 Talus Road
461 Talus Road, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
For Rent Christian “empty nesters” looking for single, Christian, female to rent walk out basement fully furnished apartment in Monument. One bedroom with large closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1
2742 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
MUST SEE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home is available for rent in North Colorado Springs. Spacious 1800 sq ft unit with 18ft ceilings. Open concept living room and kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2980 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gleneagle
976 Coyote Willow Drive
976 Coyote Willow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4614 sqft
Beautiful home backing with large private yard in D20! - *** Minimum lease term is 12 months & max.
Results within 10 miles of Woodmoor
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Briargate
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Trailridge
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Wolf Ranch
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Briargate
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Anderosa
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,087
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen at Briargate in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Anderosa
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
78 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Anderosa
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,194
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodmoor, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodmoor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Woodmoor 2 BedroomsWoodmoor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodmoor 3 BedroomsWoodmoor Apartments with Balcony
Woodmoor Apartments with GarageWoodmoor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodmoor Apartments with Parking
Woodmoor Apartments with Washer-DryerWoodmoor Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CO
Pueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs