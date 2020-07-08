All apartments in Windsor
Last updated July 8 2020 at 6:48 PM

903 Birchdale Court

903 Birchdale Court · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

903 Birchdale Court, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available August 1st

One dog negotiable

This is a very nice newer ranch style home with an open floor plan. Some of the features include a 3 car garage, fenced yard, wonderful kitchen with gas stove and large island, ceiling fans, central a/c and much more. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Applicants must be 23+

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Birchdale Court have any available units?
903 Birchdale Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Birchdale Court have?
Some of 903 Birchdale Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Birchdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
903 Birchdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Birchdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Birchdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 903 Birchdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 903 Birchdale Court offers parking.
Does 903 Birchdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Birchdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Birchdale Court have a pool?
No, 903 Birchdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 903 Birchdale Court have accessible units?
No, 903 Birchdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Birchdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Birchdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Birchdale Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 Birchdale Court has units with air conditioning.
