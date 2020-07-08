903 Birchdale Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available August 1st



One dog negotiable



This is a very nice newer ranch style home with an open floor plan. Some of the features include a 3 car garage, fenced yard, wonderful kitchen with gas stove and large island, ceiling fans, central a/c and much more. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.



$55.00 Application fee per person.



Applicants must be 23+



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.