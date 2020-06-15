All apartments in Windsor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

298 E Chestnut St #3

298 E Chestnut St · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Windsor
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 298 E Chestnut St #3 · Avail. Jul 3

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1794 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
298 E Chestnut St #3 Available 07/03/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20

This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for. A warm color palette and HUGE windows are comfortable and inviting. The kitchen is fully equipped and designed for comfortably fixing meals and entertaining. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom featuring his and hers sinks. This home is huge, featuring 1794 sq feet of finished living space and a large unfinished basement - bringing it up to a massive 2687 total sq feet!

As if that wasn't enough, central heating and air, a two-car garage and stainless steel appliances further add to the creature comforts included with your new home! This it is an upgraded unit with quartz countertops, LVT flooring, and a shiplap accent wall. Built right next to Chimney Park with access to the Chimney Park pool. Close to Windsor Lake and Old Town, with great restaurants like Hearth and Chimney Park Bistro within walking distance!

The HOA does all exterior maintenance for you! Residents will be required to put gas and electric in their name and will be billed monthly for water and trash. Up to 3 pets permitted with additional deposit of $300/pet and $35/pet pet rent. Maximum of 2 dogs per HOA requirements. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the "Future Residents" tab.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

(RLNE5851969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

