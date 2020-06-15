Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2260 Stonefish Drive Available 07/01/20 Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Water Valley! - Gorgeous 2 story with open floor plan, 3 car garage, beautiful kitchen with high end finishes and large island including a double oven and a huge walk in pantry. Great outdoor space with a nice deck to enjoy some R&R! Upstairs you'll enjoy a luxurious and spacious master en suite with huge walk-in closet and water closet. Enjoy the spacious laundry room with lot's of shelving.



No smoking.

Small dog under 20 lbs



To schedule a viewing or for more information, please call 970-686-6544 ext 2.



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY PICKET FENCE PROPERTIES



No Cats Allowed



