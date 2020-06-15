All apartments in Windsor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2260 Stonefish Drive

2260 Stonefish Drive · (970) 686-6544 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2260 Stonefish Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2260 Stonefish Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2418 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2260 Stonefish Drive Available 07/01/20 Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Water Valley! - Gorgeous 2 story with open floor plan, 3 car garage, beautiful kitchen with high end finishes and large island including a double oven and a huge walk in pantry. Great outdoor space with a nice deck to enjoy some R&R! Upstairs you'll enjoy a luxurious and spacious master en suite with huge walk-in closet and water closet. Enjoy the spacious laundry room with lot's of shelving.

No smoking.
Small dog under 20 lbs

To schedule a viewing or for more information, please call 970-686-6544 ext 2.

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY PICKET FENCE PROPERTIES

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5075219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Stonefish Drive have any available units?
2260 Stonefish Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2260 Stonefish Drive have?
Some of 2260 Stonefish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Stonefish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Stonefish Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Stonefish Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 Stonefish Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2260 Stonefish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Stonefish Drive does offer parking.
Does 2260 Stonefish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2260 Stonefish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Stonefish Drive have a pool?
No, 2260 Stonefish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Stonefish Drive have accessible units?
No, 2260 Stonefish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Stonefish Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 Stonefish Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Stonefish Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2260 Stonefish Drive has units with air conditioning.
