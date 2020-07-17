All apartments in Windsor
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

1007 Arkansas River Court

1007 Arkansas River Drive · (970) 454-5404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1007 Arkansas River Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 11

$2,425

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2866 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Custom Ranch Home in the Poudre Heights Subdivision. This home features over 2800 square feet of living space with 3 bed/3 baths, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, laundry room on the main level. The basement is fully finished with a large recreation room or has the option to be a 4th bedroom, kitchen/bar area, lots of storage room and full bath. Stainless Steel appliances, Washer/Dryer included (no-repair/replace), A/C, Sprinkler System, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with nice patio for barbecues. Quiet neighborhood located in a cul-de-sac. Close to Pelican Lake Golf Course and hiking trails. Pets Negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities.

To schedule a showing call Crosstown Property Management at 970-454-5404. $35 Application Fee (includes $15 background/credit report and $20 administrative processing fee)

*Applicants must have a credit score of 600 or higher, pass background/ check and have satisfactory employment and rental/landlord history.
Quiet Neighborhood/cul-de-sac
Open floor plan/vaulted ceilings
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer (no-repair-no-replace)
Fully finished basement with recreation room, full bath and wet bar/kitchen
Lots of storage
2 car garage
Sprinkler System
Patio with lakeview

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Arkansas River Court have any available units?
1007 Arkansas River Court has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1007 Arkansas River Court have?
Some of 1007 Arkansas River Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Arkansas River Court currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Arkansas River Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Arkansas River Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Arkansas River Court is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Arkansas River Court offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Arkansas River Court offers parking.
Does 1007 Arkansas River Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Arkansas River Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Arkansas River Court have a pool?
No, 1007 Arkansas River Court does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Arkansas River Court have accessible units?
No, 1007 Arkansas River Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Arkansas River Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Arkansas River Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Arkansas River Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1007 Arkansas River Court has units with air conditioning.
