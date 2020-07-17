1007 Arkansas River Court

Amenities

Beautiful Custom Ranch Home in the Poudre Heights Subdivision. This home features over 2800 square feet of living space with 3 bed/3 baths, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, laundry room on the main level. The basement is fully finished with a large recreation room or has the option to be a 4th bedroom, kitchen/bar area, lots of storage room and full bath. Stainless Steel appliances, Washer/Dryer included (no-repair/replace), A/C, Sprinkler System, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with nice patio for barbecues. Quiet neighborhood located in a cul-de-sac. Close to Pelican Lake Golf Course and hiking trails. Pets Negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities.



To schedule a showing call Crosstown Property Management at 970-454-5404. $35 Application Fee (includes $15 background/credit report and $20 administrative processing fee)



*Applicants must have a credit score of 600 or higher, pass background/ check and have satisfactory employment and rental/landlord history.

Quiet Neighborhood/cul-de-sac

Open floor plan/vaulted ceilings

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer (no-repair-no-replace)

Fully finished basement with recreation room, full bath and wet bar/kitchen

Lots of storage

2 car garage

Sprinkler System

Patio with lakeview