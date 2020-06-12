/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
295 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Welby, CO
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8463 Monroe Way
8463 Monroe Way, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is now Available! With washer and dryer inside unit, eat in kitchen, private yard, and more! Rent: $1525 Security Deposit: $1525 Please call 970.686.6544 ext 2 for showings.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
515 E 77th Ave
515 East 77th Avenue, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA Home with 2-Car Garage and Large Fenced Backyard - Phenomenally located in a quiet neighborhood near all major freeways with easy access to Downtown Denver, Boulder and the Mountains. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8244 Ladean Street Adams County
8244 Ladean Street, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
960 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom!!!! - 8244 Ladean St is a house in Denver, CO 80229. This 960 square foot house sits on a 7,853 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Welby
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northglenn
38 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Five Points
12 Units Available
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1152 sqft
Convenient features like in-home washer and dryer with all floor plans, spacious kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals. Just one mile to Coors Field, RiNo Arts District, LoDo nightlife.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Highland
52 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,032
1406 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:24am
Five Points
6 Units Available
Flats on 29th
455 29th St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
824 sqft
Recently remodeled apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and designer lighting. Close to Gilpin Elementary School and the Institute of Global Scholarship.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Regis
13 Units Available
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
Upscale, golf course-adjacent apartments and townhomes close to Tennyson Street retail and restaurants. Enjoy in-unit laundry, modern kitchens and access to outdoor pool and spa. Complex also features a fitness center. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Central Westminster
18 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1286 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Five Points
12 Units Available
The Lydian
2560 Welton St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,001
1546 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, such as a coffee bar, pool, yoga studio and grilling stations. Near the cultural attractions and fun of downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Five Points
36 Units Available
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1683 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
River North Art District
33 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,722
1555 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$6,370
2156 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
