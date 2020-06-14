/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM
21 Furnished Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4000 Main St A
4000 Main Street, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
Sleek Remodeled Warehouse Loft Space! - Property Id: 92181 Remodeled ( 2015) Warehouse loft space! Natural light define this open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Timnath
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:05pm
Lake Street Homes
7 Units Available
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
Prospect-Shields
25 Units Available
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Georgetown Condos
1 Unit Available
1717 W Drake Rd
1717 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
1717 W Drake Rd Unit C3 Available 08/01/20 1717 W. Drake C3 - This furnished 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom townhome is located next to Spring Creek bike path and close to restaurants and shops.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Fort Collins
1 Unit Available
420 W Oak St
420 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Quintessential Dwtwn FTC Home - Property Id: 243678 Quintessential Downtown Fort Collins home! Professionally renovated home with high end designer influences and hip and classy touches through-out! Close to
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Fort Collins
1 Unit Available
424 W Oak Main Level
424 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit Main Level Available 09/30/20 2 Bedroom/1.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Martinez Park
1 Unit Available
405 N Loomis Ave
405 North Loomis Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Heart of FTC - Property Id: 267224 Absolutely stunning & completely renovated top to bottom home in the heart of it all! This home IS unequivocally the new Ft. Collins, CO standard.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
223 East Plum Street Unit B
223 East Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
223 East Plum Street - 223 East Plum Street Unit B Unit B Available 09/01/20 223 East Plum 2 Bedroom Apartment with all the Charm - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Old Town Fort Collins apartment.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood Hills
1 Unit Available
320 Strasburg Drive #B8
320 Strasburg Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1852 sqft
320 Strasburg Drive #B8 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Town Home in South Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom / 3.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202
2226 W Elizabeth St C 202, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1034 sqft
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202 Available 08/04/20 2226 W Elizabeth C202 - Adorable condo in a prime location! Close to CSU, shopping, dining, and a major bus route.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
1032 Cunningham Drive #2
1032 Cunningham Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1326 sqft
1032 Cunningham Drive #2 - #2 Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished 3 bed/2bath townhome! - Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome located in mid-town Fort Collins. AVAILABLE NOW month to month or long term.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4582 Glen Isle
4582 Glen Isle Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town West
1 Unit Available
824 W Mountain Ave
824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154 A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
200 East Myrtle 3
200 East Myrtle Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
585 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Two-Bedroom Condo Close To CSU & Old Town! - Property Id: 49494 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo walking distance from campus and Old Town. Totally remodeled with wood floors throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avery Park
1 Unit Available
1920 Larkspur Dr
1920 Larkspur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Remodeled Home Near CSU - Property Id: 117858 This place is ideal for CSU grad students or young family looking to be near Old Town and the mountains. The home can be made available partially furnished or empty. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prospect at Spring Meadows
1 Unit Available
706 East Stuart Street
706 East Stuart Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spanish style villa built in 1979 by a successful photographer. The property is 1.5 acres in the heart of Fort Collins, Co. This room is located on the west wing of the building. With a reading nook Right outside your frosted glass sliding door.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2309 Lathrop Ct
2309 Lathrop Court, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 4 bedroom home in desirable neighborhood - Property Id: 216114 Single family home in desirable southwest Fort Collins neighborhood.
