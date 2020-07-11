/
apartments with washer dryer
175 Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5115 5th Ave
5115 Fifth Avenue, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Personality plus with fantastic location - Property Id: 307809 Super cute and tidy one bedroom home in quiet small town country style location yet easy access to Harmony corridor and Old Town Fort Collins.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
6795 Grainery Rd
6795 Grainery Road, Timnath, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 3 Bed 2 Bath in Timnath Ranch South - Property Id: 308581 Open and luxurious living in Timnath Ranch South.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
97 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5491 Clarence Dr
5491 Clarence Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2327 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4Bd 2.5Bath Detached House - Property Id: 307999 Available AUGUST 1st. Gorgeous, 2-year new home conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood "The Ridge at Harmony Rd".
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
3903 Le Fever Drive
3903 Le Fever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1537 sqft
**DOES NOT SHOW UP IN APPLE MAPS. WHEN SEARCHING FOR THIS PROPERTY, USE GOOGLE MAPS** This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available June 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
381 Stout
381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821 Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehenge
1133 Indian Summer Ct
1133 Indian Summer Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1824 sqft
Townhome on quiet cul-de-sac close to everything - Property Id: 58354 This townhome is nestled into this wonderful, quiet neighborhood. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a fantastic kitchen/living/dining space on the 1st floor.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
3024 Marina Ln 3
3024 Marina Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928 Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1390 Adriel Drive
1390 Adriel Drive, Larimer County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Garden level basement apartment with private entrance. HUGE 1 bed/1 bath unit with ALL utilities included. Unit sits on private Golf Course (Adriel Hills). One time $25 fee for unlimited golf on challenging 6 hole course.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek MHP
514 Walhalla Ct
514 Walhalla Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1872 sqft
514 Walhalla Ct Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins! - Available 8/5 Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home conveniently located in Northern Fort Collins! This home has gorgeous finishes which include
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL! This 2 bedroom, 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
440 Zeppelin Way
440 Zeppelin Way, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
440 Zeppelin Way Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Twin Home Minutes from Old Town - This lovely twin home was built in 2017 and is conveniently situated in the new Mosaic community, minutes from Old Town or I-25.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Highlander Heights
1316 East Pitkin St
1316 East Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1316 East Pitkin St Available 07/15/20 Cozy Three Bedroom Home Located near CSU & Old Town - Available July 15th, 2020! - Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sage Creek
5550 Corbett Dr # C16
5550 Corbett Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5550 Corbett Dr # C16 Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhome Available July! - Available July 16 This great townhome is located in southern Fort Collins, and features very clean-cut characteristics! Some of the features include a 1-car, detached
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
2712 Granada Hills Drive
2712 Granada Hills Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2660 sqft
2712 Granada Hills Drive Available 08/05/20 Lovely home in large cul-de-sac, awesome backyard, bring your pets! Available August 2020 - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in a great neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3227 Pleasant Acres
3227 Pleasant Acres Drive, Larimer County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
3227 Pleasant Acres Available 09/01/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Duplex Minutes to Old Town - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bath Duplex minutes to Old Town and easy access to I-25 .
