pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
96 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Pinery
6507 Pinewood Drive
6507 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
6507 Pinewood Drive Available 09/07/20 3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top
Results within 1 mile of The Pinery
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
13074 Coffee Tree Street
13074 Coffeetree Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
3514 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch style home located in Parker! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
21 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,416
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,582
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
23 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
34 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,324
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
10878 Touchstone Loop
10878 Touchstone Loop, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2745 sqft
Welcome to a fantastic 3 bed 3 bath two story Parker home for sale in the award winning Stepping Stone community! Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, massive island, quartz counters and beautiful neutral flooring that carries
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1060 sqft
Available to move in 7/20/2020 Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
516 Gardner St
516 Gardner Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2532 sqft
4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2532 Sqft - 516 Gardner St - Available 7/8/2020. 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Castlewood Ranch with 2,532 finished square feet plus unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
16061 E Tall Timber Lane
16061 East Tall Timber Lane, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2915 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
16061 E Tall Timber Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Douglas County School District - Check out this large home in Parker on a cul-de-sac with four bedrooms, plus a main floor study or optional fifth bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, three
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Castle Rock
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center of Old Town Castle Rock.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5136 Le Duc Drive
5136 Le Duc Drive, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4053 sqft
Luxury Living in Castle Pines Village - SHOWINGS START TUESDAY JUNE 30TH.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
19725 Clubhouse Drive
19725 Clubhouse Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
Parker Hilltop provides a full suite of luxurious amenities to choose from with available apartments for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
11733 Crestop Way
11733 Crestop Way, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1950 sqft
This beautiful townhouse will be available for lease coming up on July 1st of this year. The home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has over 1,950 square feet of living space.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
11202 Tumbleweed Way
11202 Tumbleweed Way, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1786 sqft
Coming available 4/25. This well cared home is ready for you *Only minutes form Downtown Parker*Great Location* This is a 3 or 4 bedroom home. 4th bed is located in the finished basement which can be used as a third living room or 4th bedroom.
