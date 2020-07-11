22 Apartments for rent in Superior, CO with move-in specials
Coal mining in Colorado has a long history and longer trains. All it takes is getting stopped once at a crossing when an engine trailing 50 coal cars goes rumbling past to realize how important this industry still is in Colorado.
The superiority of Colorado coal is known throughout the world due to its much cleaner burn and lower level of sulphites. Superior, Colorado's Industrial Mine was the site of a massive, superior quality coal mine in the north central part of Colorado, outside of Boulder up until 1945 when the main mine was closed. Today's Superior has evolved into a quiet agricultural town with a ranching and farming emphasis. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Superior apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Superior apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.