Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Forest Park Townhomes - 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage & Private Laundry - SEARCH AVAILABLE RENTALS AT: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wildernest AND COMPLETE QUESTIONNAIRE FIRST!!!



Forest Park 61A

Location: Wildernest/Silverthorne

Bedrooms: 3 / Bathrooms: 3.5

Type: Townhome



6 or 12 MONTH RENTAL. AVAILABLE NOW!



Pets: Yes, ONE ONLY (Small Dog)

Furnished: Yes

Heating Type: Natural Gas

6 to 12 month lease: $3000 per Month

Square feet: 1,755



Appointments: Showings by appointment only



Utilities Included:

Trash Removal / Snow Removal

Water / Sewer / Internet / Basic Cable TV



Utilities Not Included:

Electric / Gas

Heat / Phone



Amenities

1 Car Garage

Private Laundry

Bus Route



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4327432)