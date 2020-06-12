/
3 bedroom apartments
218 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO
Stratmoor Hills
525 Sinton Avenue
525 Sinton Avenue, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2513 sqft
525 Sinton Avenue Available 06/24/20 525 Sinton Avenue - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Stratmoor Hills with fantastic view of mountains and city. Located on cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan.
Stratmoor Hills
33 Clover Circle West
33 Clover Circle West, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1044 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home Minutes From FT Carson!!! - This beautifully remodeled home has 3 bedrooms,1 bath,1 car over sized garage & a huge shed. Very bright with high ceilings & LOTS of windows.
Stratmoor Hills
505 Catalina Drive
505 Catalina Drive, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2025 sqft
Gorgeous tri-level home with a master suite featuring a full bath and a walkout to the back yard. Wood flooring is original with the home. Huge covered deck out back with plenty of room for entertaining.
Stratmoor Hills
33 W Clover Circle
33 Clover Cir W, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1044 sqft
This beautifully remodeled home has 3 bedrooms,1 bath,1 car over sized garage & a huge shed. Very bright with high ceilings & LOTS of windows. Full of high quality upgrades & craftsmanship.
Results within 1 mile of Stratmoor
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Pikes Peak Park
2723 Scotchbroom Point
2723 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1507 sqft
This great end unit townhome is located close to Ft. Carson. The main level has laminate wood floors and large open kitchen.There is a half bath for guests on the main level as well.
Stratmoor Hills
3965 Glenhurst St
3965 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom Cheyenne Meadows Home - Property Id: 299782 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Cheyenne Meadows home with a two car garage. Open floor plan on the main level with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light throughout.
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
Cheyenne Hills
3263 Apogee View
3263 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1465 sqft
3263 Apogee View Available 07/03/20 3263 Apogee View - Southwest Area Townhome 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage - Southwest - Quail Lake area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 1999. Approximately 1,465 total and finished square feet with no basement.
Stratmoor Hills
1260 Canoe Creek Drive
1260 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen.
Pikes Peak Park
2057 Creekridge
2057 Creekridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Rental Terms: Available: 06/08/20 Rent: $1,400. Application Fee: $40.00 per person Security Deposit: $1,400.. No Pets Minimum Credit Score of 600 and income of tenant(s) must be three times the rent. 3 Bedrooms 2.
Stratmoor Hills
4317 Prestige Point
4317 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
2226 Frontier Drive
2226 Frontier Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
This unit has new carpet, new paint, and recently updated bathroom. This home boasts a large yard that is fully fenced. The front yard is xeriscape for low maintenance. Close to I25 for easy commute. Washer dryer hookups.
Stratmoor Hills
1143 Scarlet Oak Drive
1143 Scarlet Oak Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Great condition home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Fully fenced yard, fireplace, central air conditioning. Conveniently located to military installations and shopping!!
Stratmoor Hills
918 London Green
918 London Green Way, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
1 small dog only. No cats.
Stratmoor Hills
4577 Prestige Point
4577 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage townhome in southwest Colorado Springs near Fort Carson. Carpet and ceramic tile throughout, garden tub in the Master bathroom. Enclosed yard with patio and enjoy the mountain views and nearby park.
Stratmoor Hills
3827 Glenhurst ST
3827 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1740 sqft
3BR 2BA 2-Car Gar Tri-Level Home in 80906 - Tri-level home close to World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain & Downtown C/S. Main level has living room and kitchen with dining area. Patio door from dining area to deck. Forced air heat.
Results within 5 miles of Stratmoor
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Skyway
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
2409 Gilpin Avenue
2409 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
2409 Gilpin Avenue Available 07/10/20 2409 Gilpin Avenue - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath town home in well-maintained community. Spacious kitchen/dinette area with 3-sided fireplace in living/dining room.
Memorial Park
831 LAS ANIMAS S E
831 East Las Anima Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1068 sqft
Main level living near Downtown Colorado Springs - Main level living with charm* new carpet* fresh paint throughout* large living room* kitchen w/dining area* new stove* 3 bedrooms on the upper level w/full bath* bsmt is approx 80% finished
Broadmoor
1816 Mesita Ct.
1816 Mesita Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1741 sqft
Mesita House - Property Id: 86464 Charming, vintage single-family home nestled into Cheyenne Canyon. This property is recently updated, has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Memorial Park
606 Placid Rd
606 Placid Road, Colorado Springs, CO
Nice 5 bedroom home with finished basement and detached garage available now! - This is a nice 5 bedroom home with remodeled bathrooms,finished basement, large living room area both upstairs and downstairs also a fenced yard area with a nice size
Eastborough
232 Longfellow Drive
232 Longfellow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Cute Three bedroom home - Property Id: 286713 Three bedroom home that backs up to open space. Has a large backyard and updated with stainless steel appliances. One car garage. Pets are allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.