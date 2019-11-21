9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104

Amenities

Large One Bedroom - First Floor Corner Unit - Move in Ready - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH FROM 12:00 PM UNTIL 2:00 PM**



9577 Pearl Cir #104, Parker, CO 80134



Available Now!



Amazing Highlands at Stonegate location in Parker!

Great location (close to Jordan and 470)



Large One Bedroom with Huge Walk-In Closet

Large Bathroom with Double Vanity

New Carpet

A/C

Nice Black Appliances

Pool community

Douglas County schools

Resident responsible for Gas & Electric

Owner pays for water, sewer, trash



Rent $1150

Deposit $1150



Application Requirements

All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

A minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



18-month Lease required



NO PETS.



SORRY, NO PRIOR EVICTIONS ALLOWED!



