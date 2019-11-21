All apartments in Stonegate
Find more places like 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stonegate, CO
/
9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104

9577 Pearl Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stonegate
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9577 Pearl Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large One Bedroom - First Floor Corner Unit - Move in Ready - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH FROM 12:00 PM UNTIL 2:00 PM**

9577 Pearl Cir #104, Parker, CO 80134

Available Now!

Amazing Highlands at Stonegate location in Parker!
Great location (close to Jordan and 470)

Large One Bedroom with Huge Walk-In Closet
Large Bathroom with Double Vanity
New Carpet
A/C
Nice Black Appliances
Pool community
Douglas County schools
Resident responsible for Gas & Electric
Owner pays for water, sewer, trash

Rent $1150
Deposit $1150

Application Requirements
All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
A minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

18-month Lease required

NO PETS.

SORRY, NO PRIOR EVICTIONS ALLOWED!

(RLNE2573271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 have any available units?
9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 have?
Some of 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 currently offering any rent specials?
9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 is pet friendly.
Does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 offer parking?
No, 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 does not offer parking.
Does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 have a pool?
Yes, 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 has a pool.
Does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 have accessible units?
No, 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stonegate 1 BedroomsStonegate 3 Bedrooms
Stonegate Apartments with GarageStonegate Apartments with Parking
Stonegate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs