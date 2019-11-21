9577 Pearl Cir Unit #104

Amenities
Large One Bedroom - First Floor Corner Unit - Move in Ready - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH FROM 12:00 PM UNTIL 2:00 PM**
9577 Pearl Cir #104, Parker, CO 80134
Available Now!
Amazing Highlands at Stonegate location in Parker!
Great location (close to Jordan and 470)
Large One Bedroom with Huge Walk-In Closet
Large Bathroom with Double Vanity
New Carpet
A/C
Nice Black Appliances
Pool community
Douglas County schools
Resident responsible for Gas & Electric
Owner pays for water, sewer, trash
Rent $1150
Deposit $1150
Application Requirements
All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
A minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions
We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.
A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.
Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.
A final decision will be made based on all collected information.
18-month Lease required
NO PETS.
SORRY, NO PRIOR EVICTIONS ALLOWED!
(RLNE2573271)