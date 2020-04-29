All apartments in Stonegate
Find more places like 15585 Quarry Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stonegate, CO
/
15585 Quarry Hill Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:23 PM

15585 Quarry Hill Drive

15585 Quarry Hill Drive · (303) 901-8320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stonegate
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15585 Quarry Hill Drive, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15585 Quarry Hill Drive · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
15585 Quarry Hill Drive Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 2 story home on corner lot in Stonegate! - This home has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, new carpet and paint, The kitchen has newer appliances, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, main level laundry, powder bath on main level, large master bedroom with nice master bath including soaking tub, double sinks and new shower. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom, study on main level, large unfinished basement, 2 car garage, nice backyard, corner lot, covered front porch.
Easy walking distance to both Pine Grove Elementary and Chaparral High School
Close to the southside pool, tennis courts and park
South facing driveway for snow melting

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive have any available units?
15585 Quarry Hill Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive have?
Some of 15585 Quarry Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15585 Quarry Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15585 Quarry Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15585 Quarry Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15585 Quarry Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15585 Quarry Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15585 Quarry Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15585 Quarry Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 15585 Quarry Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15585 Quarry Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15585 Quarry Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15585 Quarry Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15585 Quarry Hill Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stonegate Apartments with BalconyStonegate Apartments with Garage
Stonegate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStonegate Apartments with Pool
Stonegate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity