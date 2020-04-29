Amenities

15585 Quarry Hill Drive Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 2 story home on corner lot in Stonegate! - This home has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, new carpet and paint, The kitchen has newer appliances, formal dining room, family room with fireplace, main level laundry, powder bath on main level, large master bedroom with nice master bath including soaking tub, double sinks and new shower. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom, study on main level, large unfinished basement, 2 car garage, nice backyard, corner lot, covered front porch.

Easy walking distance to both Pine Grove Elementary and Chaparral High School

Close to the southside pool, tennis courts and park

South facing driveway for snow melting



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743977)