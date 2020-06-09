/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:15 PM
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO
110 Carriage Way
110 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1019 sqft
Premiere location just steps from the gondola in Capitol Peak. This corner unit features an open floor plan and is flanked by a wrap around deck to soak in the views. Each bedroom suite is beautifully appointed, spacious and private.
30 Anderson Lane
30 Anderson Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1126 sqft
$ 2,500 per month year lease, Ski In SKI Out Spacious Two-bedroom, two-bath updated condo with open floor plan, breakfast bar, and deck with views.
35 Lower Woodbridge Road
35 Lower Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
877 sqft
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION, was $3,900 per month now $3,000 (for a one year lease) including utilities. Available May 15th. Excellent 2 bed/1 1/2 Bath Seasons Four unit.
70 Gallun Lane
70 Gallun Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
924 sqft
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath condominium. The Interlude Condominiums rest just next to Fanny Hill. Easy walk to restaurants and shops, plus on mountain events like Thursday night concerts.
35 Upper Woodbridge Road
35 Upper Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
916 sqft
No detail was spared during this beautiful remodel. Enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that provide great natural light. Views of Snowmass abound from both the living area and the bedrooms.
4000 Brush Creek Road
4000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
875 sqft
Fabulous mountain contemporary design has an ideal location in Snowmass Village. This premier 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome has everything you could want for your vacation.
65 Campground Lane
65 Campground Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
777 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom, two bath unit steps away from the slopes of Fanny Hill. Owners and renters enjoy skiing during the day and a quiet dinner at The Artisan in the evening.
Results within 10 miles of Snowmass Village
630 W Hallam Street
630 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
1131 sqft
This West End two bedroom, two bath half-duplex has been tastefully remodeled with attractive contemporary finishes throughout.
Aspen Historic District
434 E Main Street
434 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
945 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of the finest flats in all of Aspen with electrifying views of Ajax and Red Mountain.
Aspen Historic District
631 E Main Street
631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
1194 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen.
1020 E Durant Avenue
1020 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
814 sqft
Enjoy the comforts of this nicely finished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 3rd Floor Ute Condo. With updated modern finishes, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator to keep the beverages chilled, this 814 sq. ft.
600 E Main Street
600 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath condo has been meticulously updated from floor to ceiling and beyond - no detail has been overlooked. Clean lines and abundant natural light with myriad levels of lighting options.
1034 E Cooper Avenue
1034 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
975 sqft
Ground floor unit with a patio on the river. Great light with a beautiful living space and serene outdoor setting.
728 S Galena Street
728 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the central downtown core of Aspen. Walk everywhere for dining and shopping. Less than a block to the Gondola or ski out of the trail that leads to the gondola.
1232 Vine Street
1232 Vine St, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
780 sqft
Top floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a deck and views of Aspen Mountain. Bamboo floors and updated kitchen appliances. Open living area with a wood burning stove. Located near the Hunter Creek and Smuggler trail system.
326 Midland Avenue
326 Midland Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
840 sqft
Available for long-term rental April 1, 2020. Top floor unfurnished condo ready for long-term rental in April 2020. Close proximity to downtown Aspen. No dogs!
720 W Hopkins Avenue
720 West Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1154 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner condo in the quiet neighborhood of West Aspen with close proximity to the bike trail. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine and grilling from the two private balconies with Aspen/Highlands views.
311 S 1st Street
311 South 1st Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1485 sqft
Available July 1, 2020. This two bedroom, three bathroom single family home is located near Koch Park, just a few blocks to the Gondola and restaurant row.
501 Rio Grande Place
501 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1888 sqft
Luxurious two bedroom, two and one half bath top floor condo located in the highly desirable Obermeyer Place Building.
725 E Main Street
725 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1050 sqft
This 2-bedroom core condo is centrally located just 3 blocks from the gondola and everything that downtown Aspen has to offer. All new contemporary furnishings by the Aspen Design Room round out the recently updated interior.
210 E Cooper Avenue
210 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
975 sqft
Brand New Top Floor Corner Remodel Unit! Located in downtown Aspen next to the Limelight Hotel, just two blocks to restaurant row and three blocks from the Aspen Mountain Gondola.
1024 E Cooper Avenue
1024 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
909 sqft
Light and luminous, this in town 2 bed/2.5 bath contemporary 909 sq. ft condo is just right! Soaring ceilings, with views of Aspen Mountain; open kitchen and dining for 6.
1024 E Hopkins Avenue
1024 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
1050 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood along the Roaring Fork River, the Riverview Condominiums are the perfect location for a mountain getaway - summer or winter.
Main Street Historic District
616 W MAIN ST
616 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
889 sqft
Originally built in 1885, this remodeled 889 SF single family Victorian carriage house sits on three levels with a fenced yard. An easy 10 minute walk to town or just call the free downtowner shuttle.
