Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

124 Fox lane

124 Fox Lane · (970) 925-6063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5559 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
In the Aspen School District. This comfortable family residence is nestled at Fox Run just above Two Creeks ski lift & is located 3 minutes from Snowmass Village & 10 mins to Aspen. It has two living spaces, an upper great room with fireplace that opens onto both the living room & dining room. The family room has a fireplace, TV area, pool table, bar & sauna that walks out to the outdoor hot tub & lawns. The home has 5 bedrooms with baths en-suite. The master suite has a walk in closet, master bath has double sinks, tub & steam shower. The guest master has a large bath en-suite with double sinks, tub & shower. There are three guest bedrooms (one is a bunk room). A wonderful location, near a pond stocked with trout for fishing & biking/hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Fox lane have any available units?
124 Fox lane has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Fox lane have?
Some of 124 Fox lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Fox lane currently offering any rent specials?
124 Fox lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Fox lane pet-friendly?
No, 124 Fox lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 124 Fox lane offer parking?
Yes, 124 Fox lane does offer parking.
Does 124 Fox lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Fox lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Fox lane have a pool?
No, 124 Fox lane does not have a pool.
Does 124 Fox lane have accessible units?
No, 124 Fox lane does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Fox lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Fox lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Fox lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Fox lane does not have units with air conditioning.
