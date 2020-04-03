124 Fox lane

Amenities

In the Aspen School District. This comfortable family residence is nestled at Fox Run just above Two Creeks ski lift & is located 3 minutes from Snowmass Village & 10 mins to Aspen. It has two living spaces, an upper great room with fireplace that opens onto both the living room & dining room. The family room has a fireplace, TV area, pool table, bar & sauna that walks out to the outdoor hot tub & lawns. The home has 5 bedrooms with baths en-suite. The master suite has a walk in closet, master bath has double sinks, tub & steam shower. The guest master has a large bath en-suite with double sinks, tub & shower. There are three guest bedrooms (one is a bunk room). A wonderful location, near a pond stocked with trout for fishing & biking/hiking trails.