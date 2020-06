Amenities

Spacious and bright with a great location overlooking the Snowmass Golf Course. Updated with a clean and modern makeover inside and out. The upper level great room, dining and kitchen areas capture the best of views and sun. Remodeled interiors in 2015 and a full exterior update in 2018. Main level master suite features a decadent spa bath. There are many custom build-ins and marble countertops. There are four-bedrooms all en-suite on two levels. The Homestead complex is centrally located in Snowmass Village and offers a hot tub, quick access to Aspen and is across the street from the free shuttle/bus route.