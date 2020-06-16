All apartments in Snowmass Village
400 Wood Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

400 Wood Road

400 Wood Road · (970) 925-8810
Location

400 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
valet service
Fabulous mountain contemporary design in an ideal location rarely. This premier rated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has every detail one could desire. The unit features open living space with a stone and reclaimed wood fireplace, stone and wood flooring and quartz counter tops throughout. Additional features exclusive to this unit include washer/dryer, mud room, an oversized owners' closet, and bedding that sleeps 6. The unit is in the BEST location in the Crestwood complex. Phenomenal mountain views with unparalleled ski access. Walk downstairs, click in and ski to Elk Camp Gondola or Village Express lift. Walk to Base Village activities and dinning. The Crestwood complex boasts multiple outdoor hot tubs, an outdoor pool, a free shuttle, work out facilities, ski valet/shop,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Wood Road have any available units?
400 Wood Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Wood Road have?
Some of 400 Wood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
400 Wood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Wood Road pet-friendly?
No, 400 Wood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 400 Wood Road offer parking?
No, 400 Wood Road does not offer parking.
Does 400 Wood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Wood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Wood Road have a pool?
Yes, 400 Wood Road has a pool.
Does 400 Wood Road have accessible units?
No, 400 Wood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Wood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Wood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Wood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Wood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
