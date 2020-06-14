Apartment List
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
835 Wood Road
835 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4904 sqft
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.
Results within 1 mile of Snowmass Village

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Woody Creek Road
331 Woody Creek Road, Pitkin County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
4223 sqft
$1500 a night one week minimum.A charming 35 acre fenced ranch with an impressive timbered private entrance on Woody Creek Road. Enjoy a beautiful picturesque setting with private pond and gazebo for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Snowmass Village

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
9441 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2016 McLain Flats Road
2016 Mclain Flats Road, Pitkin County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
7438 sqft
NOT Available long-term - Short term over the ski season will be considered !A perfect home for the holidays or a ski season vacation.
Results within 10 miles of Snowmass Village

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
100 Mountain Laurel Court Court
100 Mountain Laurel Court, Pitkin County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2794 sqft
Mountain Laurel Springs is a charming 4 bed, 3 bath home. The home is furnished in a contemporary very comfortable style with a gas burning fireplace & a hidden flat screen TV. The dining room seats 8 plus 4 at the kitchen counter.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
790 W Hallam Street
790 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
Studio
$3,300
550 sqft
Imagine walking into town or hopping on your bike to cycle Rio Grande Trail, Maroon Bells, Ashcroft from your ground floor deck.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
423 N 2nd Street
423 North 2nd Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
4356 sqft
Step onto the wrap around porch and enter one of Aspen's iconic 5 bedroom Victorian homes in the West End situated on a private double lot with lush gardens.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
720 W Hopkins Avenue
720 West Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1154 sqft
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner condo in the quiet neighborhood of West Aspen with close proximity to the bike trail. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine and grilling from the two private balconies with Aspen/Highlands views.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
809 S Aspen Street
809 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
1965 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3- bath double unit is the only one of its kind at the famed Shadow Mountain Village. Located on Aspen Mountain and adjacent to lift 1-A. This location brings new meaning to ski-in/ski out .

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
814 W Bleeker Street
814 West Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Privacy, trees, and even a small stream runs along side this prime locations townhouse. Just a few minutes bike to downtown, a short walk to the music tents, and quick shuttle ride or free bus to the gondola.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1118 Waters Avenue
1118 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5829 sqft
The Blackbird House, designed by internationally recognized architect Will Bruder. Located at the end of Waters Avenue in a private cul-de-sac yet only 4 blocks from the gondola. This is truly one of kind urban, mountain, contemporary home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 E Hopkins Avenue
1024 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
1050 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood along the Roaring Fork River, the Riverview Condominiums are the perfect location for a mountain getaway - summer or winter.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Waters Avenue
907 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4824 sqft
907 Waters Ave, Aspen CoreAvailable for short term rentals. 5 bedroom 6.

