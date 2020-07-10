/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
123 Luxury Apartments for rent in Snowmass Village, CO
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
189 Saddleback Lane
189 Saddleback Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
5353 sqft
On the sunny side of Snowmass with awe-inspiring views from the Great Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom, this gorgeous 5 bedroom home sets the bar for the optimal mountain residence.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
172 Antler Ridge Lane
172 Antler Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5091 sqft
This newly updated home enjoys contemporary mountain elements, a large, open floor plan with great views of Snowmass Village. Ski access is available in the Winter.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
408 Snowmass Club Circle
408 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
2542 sqft
Spacious four-bedroom Country Club Townhome is available for your dream Snowmass Village vacation! The gracious main living area is perfect for gatherings and accesses the large deck where guests can soak in the private hot tub or grill a delicious
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
144 Meadow Road
144 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3177 sqft
This is the perfect home for a family or large group getaway to beautiful Snowmass Village for a ski or summer vacation.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Fox lane
124 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
5559 sqft
In the Aspen School District. This comfortable family residence is nestled at Fox Run just above Two Creeks ski lift & is located 3 minutes from Snowmass Village & 10 mins to Aspen.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
431 Edgewood Lane
431 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
3704 sqft
This is a marvelous ski in / ski out home on Fanny Hill. It boasts great views and plenty of space for family and friends to enjoy a mountain get-a-way any time of year. Walk to the mall and Base Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Ridge Road
810 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2154 sqft
Ski directly in and out of the back door on Snowmass Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Daly from the living room and master bedroom. Relax and grill with family and friends on the back patio in the summer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
71 Meadow Road
71 Meadow Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
5000 sqft
This property has great entertaining space and is located just steps from the free Snowmass shuttle route as well as the RFTA bus to Aspen and down valley. The house offers privacy yet is close to everything that Snowmass Village has to offer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3904 Brush Creek Road
3904 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
2754 sqft
Spacious and bright with a great location overlooking the Snowmass Golf Course. Updated with a clean and modern makeover inside and out. The upper level great room, dining and kitchen areas capture the best of views and sun.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
621 Pine Crest Drive
621 Pine Crest Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5982 sqft
The unique blend of contemporary, custom and mountain decor make this five bedroom home in the coveted Pines neighborhood of Snowmass Village perfect for large groups and entertaining.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
459 Ridge Road
459 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$37,500
3326 sqft
Beautifully decorated 5 bed and 51/2 bath home in Ridge Run brings a feeling of being submerged in nature and is centrally located to everything Snowmass has to offer.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Harleston Green
124 Harlston Green Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2943 sqft
Light and bright Country Club Townhome with unobstructed views of the Snowmass Club Golf Course, Mount Daly, and Snowmass Mountain.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
855 Horse Ranch Drive
855 Horse Ranch Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3461 sqft
This Horse Ranch home is full of sunlight and spacious entertaining areas, chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms with ensuite baths, and is close to the shuttle up to Base Village.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
340 Spruce Ridge Lane
340 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
6129 sqft
This spectacular, contemporary home offers direct ski in/out access for all ski levels while sparing no expense in its craftsmanship and fine finishes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
800 Ridge Road
800 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2144 sqft
Ski In and Ski Out of your Ridge #11 Vacation Condo! Step outside and ski directly to Assay Hill Chairlift on Snowmass Mountain. This spacious three bedroom / 3 bathroom condo offers a calm and cozy setting similar to a swiss chalet.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Wood Road
61 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Luxury 3 Bedroom private residence located in the Base Village Hotel at the world class Snowmass ski resort.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2055 Faraway Road
2055 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Perfect five bedroom family home for a true mountain retreat with magnificent views of the entire Snowmass valley! This comfortable home has two living areas, two wood burning fireplaces, an inviting kitchen and dining room for gatherings, and a
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
623 Faraway Road
623 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$37,500
3427 sqft
Newly renovated and professionally redecorated 5 bed/5 bath home in Ridge Run, which sits on a private lot nestled in mature Aspens with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
261 Edgewood Lane
261 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$27,000
3839 sqft
Mountain contemporary home boasts huge Snowmass views from every room and amazing ski access via the lower Guggenheim Trail to Fanny Hill.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
440 Spruce Ridge Lane
440 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
6219 sqft
Castle Pines is a majestic home suitable for a family ski or summer retreat. Enjoy all the amenities one would expect in a mountain vacation mansion.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
65 Campground Lane
65 Campground Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
777 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom, two bath unit steps away from the slopes of Fanny Hill. Owners and renters enjoy skiing during the day and a quiet dinner at The Artisan in the evening.
Results within 1 mile of Snowmass Village
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
770 Twining Flats Rd
770 Twining Flats Road, Woody Creek, CO
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
6225 sqft
This luxury 7 bedroom log home sits on one of the loveliest areas on the banks of the Roaring Fork River, on approximately two acres end of the road privacy as well as the romance of the river.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
331 Woody Creek Road
331 Woody Creek Road, Pitkin County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
4223 sqft
$1500 a night one week minimum.A charming 35 acre fenced ranch with an impressive timbered private entrance on Woody Creek Road. Enjoy a beautiful picturesque setting with private pond and gazebo for relaxing and entertaining.
