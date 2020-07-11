/
apartments with washer dryer
148 Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
42 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,238
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Harvey Park South
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,327
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,161
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Centennial
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Last updated July 2 at 05:56pm
$
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1488 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3690 S Cherokee St house
3690 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Cozy Two Bedroom - Property Id: 310492 Nice Two Bedroom Home . . Sits on a large lot with a fenced yard. Two Bedroom with a nice sunroom in the front . The carpet is new and its freshly painted / nice windows There is off street parking .
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Harvey Park South
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15
3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,222
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
57 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Westridge
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
36 Units Available
Westridge
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
55 Units Available
Westridge
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Academy Park
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Marston
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1482 sqft
Only a few minutes' drive from Red Rock amphitheater, the Southwest Plaza Mall, and Clement Park, where there is a lake, baseball diamond and outdoor music venue.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
11 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
